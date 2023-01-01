Concatedral de Santa María

This 15th-century Gothic cathedral creates an impressive opening scene for the Ciudad Monumental. Inside, you'll find a magnificent carved 16th-century cedar altarpiece, fine noble tombs and chapels, and a small ecclesiastical museum. Beautiful colourful murals (including dragons) adorn the vaulted ceiling above the altarpiece. Climb the bell tower for old-town views.

Outside, on the cathedral's southwestern corner, is a modern statue of San Pedro de Alcántara, a 16th-century extremeño ascetic (his toes worn shiny by the hands and lips of the faithful).