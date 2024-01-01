Museo de León

León

Spread over four floors, the exhibits in this well-presented city museum begin with stone artefacts in the basement, thereafter journeying through the Middle Ages up to the 19th century. There are rooftop views towards the cathedral from the 3rd floor. The informative descriptions are in Spanish and English.

