León is a wonderful city, combining stunning historical architecture with an irresistible energy. Its standout attraction is the cathedral, one of the most beautiful in Spain, but there's so much more to see and do here. By day you'll encounter a city with its roots firmly planted in the soil of northern Castilla, with its grand monuments, loyal Catholic heritage and a role as an important staging post along the Camino de Santiago. By night León is taken over by a deep-into-the-night soundtrack of revelry that floods the narrow streets and plazas of the picturesque old quarter, the Barrio Húmedo. It's a fabulous mix.

  Catedral

    Catedral

    León

    León's 13th-century cathedral, with its soaring towers, flying buttresses and breathtaking interior, is the city's spiritual heart. Whether spotlit by…

  Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    León

    León's showpiece Museo de Arte Contemporáneo has been acclaimed for the 37 shades of coloured glass that adorn the facade; they were gleaned from the…

  Real Colegiata de San Isidoro

    Real Colegiata de San Isidoro

    León

    Attached to the Real Basílica de San Isidoro, the stunning Panteón Real houses royal sarcophagi, which rest with quiet dignity beneath a canopy of some of…

  Museo Gaudí

    Museo Gaudí

    León

    Antoni Gaudí's contribution to León's skyline is the castle-like, neo-Gothic Casa Botines (1893), though the zany architect of Barcelona fame seems to…

  Real Basílica de San Isidoro

    Real Basílica de San Isidoro

    León

    Even older than León's cathedral, the Real Basílica de San Isidoro provides a stunning Romanesque counterpoint to the former's Gothic strains. Fernando I…

  Convento de San Marcos

    Convento de San Marcos

    León

    You'll have to check into the Hostal de San Marcos parador to appreciate most of this palatial former monastery, although the historic chapter house and…

  Claustro & Museo Catedralicio-Diocesano

    Claustro & Museo Catedralicio-Diocesano

    León

    The peaceful, light-filled claustro (cloisters), with its 15th-century frescos, is a perfect complement to the main sanctuary and an essential part of the…

  Museo Sierra-Pambley

    Museo Sierra-Pambley

    León

    This stately house dates from the 19th century and was built by Segundo Sierra-Pambley, who founded one of the first schools in the region in 1887. The…

