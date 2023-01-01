Antoni Gaudí's contribution to León's skyline is the castle-like, neo-Gothic Casa Botines (1893), though the zany architect of Barcelona fame seems to have been subdued by more sober León. The interior includes displays on the great man, some interactive exhibits, a recreated 19th-century apartment and, on the top floor, some wonderful artworks, including a room devoted to watercolour interpretations of Dante's Inferno by Salvador Dalí (Room 7) and another with drawings by Goya (Room 2) from his Los Caprichos series.

A statue of Gaudí sits on a bench outside.