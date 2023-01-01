Museo del Chocolate

Proof that Astorga does not exist solely for the virtuous souls of the Camino comes in the form of this quirky private museum. Chocolate ruled Astorga's local economy in the 18th and 19th centuries; this eclectic collection of old machinery, colourful advertising and lithographs inhabits a lovely old mansion within walking distance of the centre. Best of all, you get a free chocolate sample at the end.

We especially like the section, strategically close to the shop, that lists the benefits of eating chocolate, among them the lowering of cholesterol. It also produces 'psychological well-being and is excellent against sadness and anxiety.' Who would have thought?...