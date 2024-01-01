Astorga's Museo Catedralicio, attached to the cathedral, features the usual religious art, documents and artefacts.
26.88 MILES
León's 13th-century cathedral, with its soaring towers, flying buttresses and breathtaking interior, is the city's spiritual heart. Whether spotlit by…
26.29 MILES
León's showpiece Museo de Arte Contemporáneo has been acclaimed for the 37 shades of coloured glass that adorn the facade; they were gleaned from the…
26.71 MILES
Attached to the Real Basílica de San Isidoro, the stunning Panteón Real houses royal sarcophagi, which rest with quiet dignity beneath a canopy of some of…
0.36 MILES
Proof that Astorga does not exist solely for the virtuous souls of the Camino comes in the form of this quirky private museum. Chocolate ruled Astorga's…
26.67 MILES
Antoni Gaudí's contribution to León's skyline is the castle-like, neo-Gothic Casa Botines (1893), though the zany architect of Barcelona fame seems to…
0.07 MILES
Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí left his mark on Astorga in the fairy-tale turrets and frilly facade of this palacio. Built in the 19th century, it now…
28.03 MILES
Built by the Knights Templar in the 13th century, the walls of the fortress-monastery Castillo Templario rise high over Río Sil, and the square,…
0.02 MILES
The cathedral’s striking plateresque southern facade is created from caramel-coloured sandstone with elaborate sculptural detail. Work began in 1471 and…
0.02 MILES
0.07 MILES
0.35 MILES
Housed in the Roman ergástula (slave prison), the Museo Romano has a modest selection of artefacts and an enjoyable big-screen slide show on Roman Astorga.
0.36 MILES
0.38 MILES
Astorga's former Roman Forum once occupied one of the highest points of the Roman city. It now consists of low-lying ruins a block from Plaza de España.
0.38 MILES
Remnants of a villa that once belonged to a wealthy Roman family survive under glass just down the hill from the Plaza de San Bartolomé. The highlight is…
26.23 MILES
You'll have to check into the Hostal de San Marcos parador to appreciate most of this palatial former monastery, although the historic chapter house and…
8. Museo de Arte Contemporáneo
26.29 MILES
