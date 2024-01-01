Museo Catedralicio

Castilla y León

LoginSave

Astorga's Museo Catedralicio, attached to the cathedral, features the usual religious art, documents and artefacts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    26.88 MILES

    León's 13th-century cathedral, with its soaring towers, flying buttresses and breathtaking interior, is the city's spiritual heart. Whether spotlit by…

  • Museo de Arte Contemporáneo in Leon, Spain.

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    26.29 MILES

    León's showpiece Museo de Arte Contemporáneo has been acclaimed for the 37 shades of coloured glass that adorn the facade; they were gleaned from the…

  • Real Colegiata de San Isidoro

    Real Colegiata de San Isidoro

    26.71 MILES

    Attached to the Real Basílica de San Isidoro, the stunning Panteón Real houses royal sarcophagi, which rest with quiet dignity beneath a canopy of some of…

  • View of facade and entrance to the Chocolate museum in the city of Astorga, housed in a historic building in the old part of town.

    Museo del Chocolate

    0.36 MILES

    Proof that Astorga does not exist solely for the virtuous souls of the Camino comes in the form of this quirky private museum. Chocolate ruled Astorga's…

  • Facade of Casa Botines in Leon, Spain.

    Museo Gaudí

    26.67 MILES

    Antoni Gaudí's contribution to León's skyline is the castle-like, neo-Gothic Casa Botines (1893), though the zany architect of Barcelona fame seems to…

  • Episcopal Palace of Astorga by architect Antoni Gaudi.

    Palacio de Gaudí

    0.07 MILES

    Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí left his mark on Astorga in the fairy-tale turrets and frilly facade of this palacio. Built in the 19th century, it now…

  • Façade of the 12th century Templar Castle in Ponferrada, Spain.

    Castillo Templario

    28.03 MILES

    Built by the Knights Templar in the 13th century, the walls of the fortress-monastery Castillo Templario rise high over Río Sil, and the square,…

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    0.02 MILES

    The cathedral’s striking plateresque southern facade is created from caramel-coloured sandstone with elaborate sculptural detail. Work began in 1471 and…

View more attractions

Nearby Castilla y León attractions

1. Catedral

0.02 MILES

The cathedral’s striking plateresque southern facade is created from caramel-coloured sandstone with elaborate sculptural detail. Work began in 1471 and…

2. Palacio de Gaudí

0.07 MILES

Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí left his mark on Astorga in the fairy-tale turrets and frilly facade of this palacio. Built in the 19th century, it now…

3. Museo Romano

0.35 MILES

Housed in the Roman ergástula (slave prison), the Museo Romano has a modest selection of artefacts and an enjoyable big-screen slide show on Roman Astorga.

4. Museo del Chocolate

0.36 MILES

Proof that Astorga does not exist solely for the virtuous souls of the Camino comes in the form of this quirky private museum. Chocolate ruled Astorga's…

5. Foro Romano

0.38 MILES

Astorga's former Roman Forum once occupied one of the highest points of the Roman city. It now consists of low-lying ruins a block from Plaza de España.

6. Casa Romana

0.38 MILES

Remnants of a villa that once belonged to a wealthy Roman family survive under glass just down the hill from the Plaza de San Bartolomé. The highlight is…

7. Convento de San Marcos

26.23 MILES

You'll have to check into the Hostal de San Marcos parador to appreciate most of this palatial former monastery, although the historic chapter house and…

8. Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

26.29 MILES

León's showpiece Museo de Arte Contemporáneo has been acclaimed for the 37 shades of coloured glass that adorn the facade; they were gleaned from the…