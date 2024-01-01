Museo Sierra-Pambley

León

This stately house dates from the 19th century and was built by Segundo Sierra-Pambley, who founded one of the first schools in the region in 1887. The rooms cover two floors with original furniture (much of it French) and unexpected treasures, like 19th-century schoolbooks, children's toys and a very early movie projector. Free guided tours leave on the hour.

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    0.02 MILES

    León's 13th-century cathedral, with its soaring towers, flying buttresses and breathtaking interior, is the city's spiritual heart. Whether spotlit by…

  • Museo de Arte Contemporáneo in Leon, Spain.

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    0.93 MILES

    León's showpiece Museo de Arte Contemporáneo has been acclaimed for the 37 shades of coloured glass that adorn the facade; they were gleaned from the…

  • Real Colegiata de San Isidoro

    Real Colegiata de San Isidoro

    0.21 MILES

    Attached to the Real Basílica de San Isidoro, the stunning Panteón Real houses royal sarcophagi, which rest with quiet dignity beneath a canopy of some of…

  • View of facade and entrance to the Chocolate museum in the city of Astorga, housed in a historic building in the old part of town.

    Museo del Chocolate

    26.51 MILES

    Proof that Astorga does not exist solely for the virtuous souls of the Camino comes in the form of this quirky private museum. Chocolate ruled Astorga's…

  • Monastery of San Miguel de Escalada in Leon, Spain.

    Monasterio de San Miguel de Escalada

    13.24 MILES

    Rising from Castilla's northern plains, this beautifully simple treasure was built in the 9th century by refugee monks from Córdoba atop the remains of a…

  • Facade of Casa Botines in Leon, Spain.

    Museo Gaudí

    0.19 MILES

    Antoni Gaudí's contribution to León's skyline is the castle-like, neo-Gothic Casa Botines (1893), though the zany architect of Barcelona fame seems to…

  • Episcopal Palace of Astorga by architect Antoni Gaudi.

    Palacio de Gaudí

    26.79 MILES

    Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí left his mark on Astorga in the fairy-tale turrets and frilly facade of this palacio. Built in the 19th century, it now…

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    26.85 MILES

    The cathedral’s striking plateresque southern facade is created from caramel-coloured sandstone with elaborate sculptural detail. Work began in 1471 and…

