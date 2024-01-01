North of the old city and dating from the 12th century, this is Ávila's oldest church and a fine example of Romanesque architecture, although the exterior is a little scarred by later restorations. The interior was closed to visitors at the time of research; check at the tourist office.
Iglesia de San Andrés
Ávila
