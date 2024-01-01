Cala Estreta

Northeastern Mallorca

This pretty, rock-bound cove has crystal-clear water, but no great expanse of sand, or bars to attract holidaymaking hordes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lluc Sanctuary on Majorca

    Monestir de Lluc

    28.44 MILES

    Entered via a cloistered garden, the monastery is a huge complex, dating mostly from the 17th to 18th centuries. Off the imposing central courtyard rises…

  • Water field natural park of Albufera

    Parc Natural de S’Albufera

    16.53 MILES

    The 688-hectare Parc Natural de S’Albufera, west of the Ma12 between Port d’Alcúdia and Ca’n Picafort, is prime birdwatching territory, with 303 recorded…

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Majorca, Pollena, Town and Santuario del Puig de Maria, aerial view - stock photo Luftaufnahme, Spanien, Balearen, Mallorca, Tramuntana-Gebierge, Pollenca, Santuari de la Mare de Déu del Puig Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig

    Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig

    22.11 MILES

    South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…

  • Scenic Coll Baix beach on Mallorca, Spain. Coll Baix beach on Mallorca, Spain. - stock photo Platja des Coll Baix

    Platja des Coll Baix

    14.06 MILES

    It's a fantastic ramble to Platja des Coll Baix – and what a bay! Snug below sheer, wooded cliffs, this shimmering crescent of pale pebbles and…

  • Pol·lèntia

    Pol·lèntia

    16.86 MILES

    Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…

  • Coves del Drac

    Coves del Drac

    15.69 MILES

    Over-visited, probably overpriced, the Coves del Drac are by no means overrated. Of all Mallorca's accessible cave complexes, this is the least…

  • Castell de Capdepera

    Castell de Capdepera

    3.62 MILES

    Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…

  • Talaia d'Alcúdia

    Talaia d'Alcúdia

    14.79 MILES

    Accessed by a lovely, relatively undemanding 30- to 40-minute hike through the pine trees, this astonishing viewpoint has 360-degree wide-angle views over…

Nearby Northeastern Mallorca attractions

1. Cala Mitjana

0.19 MILES

To the landward end of a long, cliff-lined inlet you'll find this little patch of golden sand. A 20-minute walk from the car park at Cala Sa Nau deters…

2. Cala Torta

0.45 MILES

Deep water, nudism and exposure to the elements mean this isn't really the ideal family beach, although it is certainly very comely.

3. Cala Matzoc

0.51 MILES

Eleven kilometres from Artà, or a 20-minute trek along the coast from Cala Estreta, Cala Matzoc comes into view. A quiet cove of sand and stone, it backs…

4. Cala Mesquida

1.39 MILES

Cala Mesquida's beautiful sweep of sand (nearly 300m long) and nearby dunes and pine scrub are not just appreciated by human visitors. The area is…

5. Platja de Cala Agulla

3.23 MILES

At the northern edge of town this horseshoe-shaped beach wraps around a calm, pale-sand bay lapped by turquoise waters on the edge of a pine-cloaked…

6. Castell de Capdepera

3.62 MILES

Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…

7. La Antigua Farmacia Melis Cursach

3.76 MILES

The former home and workplace of Antònia Melis Cursach, bequeathed to the city on her death, is now a museum, preserved to look just as an 18th-century…

8. Platja de Son Moll

4.11 MILES

Cala Ratjada's most accessible beach is the busy 200m strip of the Platja de Son Moll, just in front of Passeig Marítim, in the centre of town.