This pretty, rock-bound cove has crystal-clear water, but no great expanse of sand, or bars to attract holidaymaking hordes.
Cala Estreta
Northeastern Mallorca
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.44 MILES
Entered via a cloistered garden, the monastery is a huge complex, dating mostly from the 17th to 18th centuries. Off the imposing central courtyard rises…
16.53 MILES
The 688-hectare Parc Natural de S’Albufera, west of the Ma12 between Port d’Alcúdia and Ca’n Picafort, is prime birdwatching territory, with 303 recorded…
Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig
22.11 MILES
South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…
14.06 MILES
It's a fantastic ramble to Platja des Coll Baix – and what a bay! Snug below sheer, wooded cliffs, this shimmering crescent of pale pebbles and…
16.86 MILES
Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…
15.69 MILES
Over-visited, probably overpriced, the Coves del Drac are by no means overrated. Of all Mallorca's accessible cave complexes, this is the least…
3.62 MILES
Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…
14.79 MILES
Accessed by a lovely, relatively undemanding 30- to 40-minute hike through the pine trees, this astonishing viewpoint has 360-degree wide-angle views over…
Nearby Northeastern Mallorca attractions
0.19 MILES
To the landward end of a long, cliff-lined inlet you'll find this little patch of golden sand. A 20-minute walk from the car park at Cala Sa Nau deters…
0.45 MILES
Deep water, nudism and exposure to the elements mean this isn't really the ideal family beach, although it is certainly very comely.
0.51 MILES
Eleven kilometres from Artà, or a 20-minute trek along the coast from Cala Estreta, Cala Matzoc comes into view. A quiet cove of sand and stone, it backs…
1.39 MILES
Cala Mesquida's beautiful sweep of sand (nearly 300m long) and nearby dunes and pine scrub are not just appreciated by human visitors. The area is…
3.23 MILES
At the northern edge of town this horseshoe-shaped beach wraps around a calm, pale-sand bay lapped by turquoise waters on the edge of a pine-cloaked…
3.62 MILES
7. La Antigua Farmacia Melis Cursach
3.76 MILES
The former home and workplace of Antònia Melis Cursach, bequeathed to the city on her death, is now a museum, preserved to look just as an 18th-century…
4.11 MILES
Cala Ratjada's most accessible beach is the busy 200m strip of the Platja de Son Moll, just in front of Passeig Marítim, in the centre of town.