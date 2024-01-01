Cosmolarium

Andalucía

Hornos' panoramic medieval castle now houses, curiously enough, a modern astronomy interpretation centre and planetarium. Exhibits are devoted to the universe, galaxies, the solar system and the history of astronomy, with English or French audio guides included in the ticket price. The planetarium presents projections in Spanish and English on astronomical themes.

