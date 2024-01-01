With its skilfully-made grey brick spire, this small church is a reminder of the pervasive presence of Christianity even in the smallest of communities.
Presbyterian Church
Gyeongsangbuk-do
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.16 MILES
This delightful traditional riverside village – a Unesco World Heritage site – is a place to commune with the traditional fabric of old Korea and, in the…
12.75 MILES
Just east of town along the railway line, you will come to this beauty – the oldest and largest brick pagoda in Korea. At almost 17m in height, the pagoda…
13.81 MILES
On a hillside east of town and on the far side of Weolyeonggyo Bridge, Andong Folk Village is a repository for traditional homes moved to prevent them…
11.42 MILES
The body and robes of this Buddha are carved on a boulder over 12m high – on top of which are the head and hair, carved out of two separate pieces of rock…
1.76 MILES
This Confucian seowon (서원; academy) from 1572 is set in leafy surrounds arranged with a typical sense of Confucian balance, with the main hall and…
22.12 MILES
This sublime and hoary Confucian academy has a tranquil setting enveloped by mountains and perched over the river. The quiet, introspective halls are…
11.85 MILES
Hidden away in a small plot, next to a car park near the train station, is this brick Buddhist pagoda dating to the unified Silla period. It's a most…
13.65 MILES
The longest pedestrian-only bridge in South Korea, this 387m-long partly wooden bridge spanning the Nakdong River is a good-looking crossing point to the…
Nearby Gyeongsangbuk-do attractions
0.16 MILES
This delightful traditional riverside village – a Unesco World Heritage site – is a place to commune with the traditional fabric of old Korea and, in the…
0.25 MILES
Quite a sight, this huge 600-year-old Zelkova tree stands at the heart of the village, inhabited by a goddess (or three goddesses in one, as the name…
0.37 MILES
This long and thin copse of pine trees alongside the river serves as a windbreaker. It faces the Buyongdae Cliff and leads to a stretch of sand alongside…
0.47 MILES
This cliff on the far side of the river affords spectacular views over the village. Take the ferry (₩4000) from the small beach by the Mansongjeong Pine…
0.87 MILES
This museum, near the main entrance and bus drop-off point, houses a remarkable collection of traditional Korean masks (탈), as well as masks from across…
1.76 MILES
This Confucian seowon (서원; academy) from 1572 is set in leafy surrounds arranged with a typical sense of Confucian balance, with the main hall and…
10.51 MILES
The heady 45% soju (local vodka) of Andong may not be to your taste, but its significance has been preserved with its designation as an intangible…
11.42 MILES
The body and robes of this Buddha are carved on a boulder over 12m high – on top of which are the head and hair, carved out of two separate pieces of rock…