Granary

The Julian Alps

LoginSave

The 16th-century granary at Spodnji trg's northern end is where the town's grain stores, collected as taxes, were once kept.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Postojna Cave

    Postojna Cave

    26.96 MILES

    The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…

  • Panorama of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana at sunset.; Shutterstock ID 186963659; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Ljubljana Castle

    12.59 MILES

    Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…

  • Predjama castle

    Predjama Castle

    25.73 MILES

    Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…

  • Vintgar gorge and wooden path,Bled,Slovenia

    Vintgar Gorge

    19.07 MILES

    One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…

  • Loka Museum

    Loka Museum

    0.16 MILES

    The town's premier sight is the commanding Loka castle, overlooking the settlement from a grassy hill west of Mestni trg. It dates from the 13th century…

  • Perched on a cliff, Bled Castle (Blejski Grad) overlooks the picturesque Lake Bled.

    Bled Castle

    17.21 MILES

    Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…

  • The Church of St. John the Baptist (sv. Janez Krstnik) in Ribcev Laz at the shore of Lake Bohinj, Slovenia.

    Church of St John the Baptist

    21.64 MILES

    This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…

  • SLOVENIA - JANUARY 11: Panel of a painted hive, 1837. Slovenia, 19th century. Radovljica, Cebelarski Muzej Radovljica (Museo Dell'Apicoltura) (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Beekeeping Museum

    13.61 MILES

    More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…

View more attractions

Nearby The Julian Alps attractions

1. France Mihelič Gallery

Over two floors in the granary house you'll find the France Mihelič Gallery, which displays the works of the eponymous artist born in nearby Virmaše in…

2. Spodnji Trg

0.03 MILES

The large square to the east of Mestni trg was where the poorer folk lived in the Middle Ages. The 16th-century Granary at the square's northern end, is…

3. Parish Church of St James

0.06 MILES

The town's most important church dates back to the 13th century, with key features like the nave, the presbytery with star vaulting (1524) and the tall…

4. Homan House

0.08 MILES

Almost every building on Mestni trg is of historical and architectural importance, but arguably the most impressive is Homan House, dating from 1511 with…

5. Mestni Trg

0.09 MILES

The group of pastel-hued 16th-century burghers' houses on this main square have earned the town the nickname 'Colourful Loka'. Almost every one is of…

6. Plague Pillar

0.1 MILES

The plague pillar, near the centre of Mestni trg, was erected in 1751.

7. Former Town Hall

0.11 MILES

On Mestni trg, look out for the former Town Hall, remarkable for its stunning three-storey Gothic courtyard and the 17th-century frescoes on its facade.

8. Capuchin Bridge

0.14 MILES

The tiny Capuchin Bridge (sometimes called the Stone Bridge) leading from the Capuchin monastery is one of the symbols of the town. It originally dates…