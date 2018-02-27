Relaxing cruise on a catamaran in among Seychelles islands - private cabin

Day 1: Boarding in Mahé late morning. Anchorage for the night at Saint Anne Marine Park.Day 2: Visit of the Saint Anne Marine Park islands, a beautiful spot to do snorkelling. After lunch cruise to Cocos Island which is made of large rocks with strange regular stripes carved by the sea. Cocos Island forms a beautiful sight with a great harmony of shapes and colours. Under the sea, the vision is equally attractive with thousands of fishes. Unforgettable snorkelling.Anchorage in front of the picturesque harbour of La Digue. Day 3: Rent a bike at La Digue and visit this quiet and beautiful island. With its tracks winding under tall palm trees, houses with roofs of palm leaves, small coprah factories, fine white sandy beaches and large polished rocks, La Digue might be the most beautiful island in the Seychelles. No cars, only bicycles or carts drawn by oxen. Horse rides are also possible. Anchorage in La Digue harbour.Day 4: Visit of Cousin Island. Since 1968, the island has been a nature reserve and bird sanctuary with rare species and some giant tortoises. Lunch onboard. Afternoon in Praslin. Visit the Vallée de Mai, a valley under UNESCO protection. A walk in the Vallée is enchanting. The path wanders in the near obscurity created by the enormous palm leaves of “Cocos de mer”. The trunks are 40 m high and sway gently in the breeze, making a strange rustling sound as they rub against each other. Anchorage in Baie St. Anne.Day 5: Grande Soeur. Barbeque on the beach, one of the most beautiful in Seychelles. A 40 mBarbequeto discover the island, water sports, and relaxation. Anchorage in Curieuse or Anse Petite Cour for the night.Day 6: Curieuse. This island is part of the Marine National Park, more than a hundred tortoises live here. After lunch, Saint Pierre islet, a mass of rounded rocks crowned with a clump of tall palms swaying gently in the wind: typical and superb scenery of Seychelles photographed on countless occasions and printed a million times in tourism magazines! Excellent spot for snorkelling with magnificent underwater scenery. Anchorage for the night in Anse Volbert or Anse Lazio, Praslin. Day 7: Snorkelling, swimming and water sport activities on the beautiful beaches of Praslin. Return to Mahé in the afternoon.Day 8: Disembarkation in Mahé early morning.