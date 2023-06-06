Shop
While the dazzling coastline of Mahé is undoubtedly the island's main attraction, its mountainous interior is a dramatic landscape that's wonderful to explore. The splendid Morne Seychellois National Park encompasses an impressive 20% of the land area of Mahé and contains a wide variety of habitats, from coastal mangrove forests up to the country's highest peak, the Morne Seychellois (905m). Choked in thick forest, the enigmatic central part of the park is virtually deserted and can only be reached by walking trails; the trailheads are mostly accessible by road. Up here, you don't have to go very far before the outside world starts to feel a long, long way away.
Close to the highest point you can reach on Mahé by road, Mission Lodge has a superb lookout with spectacular views of central Mahé and the west coast,…
At the working tea factory, about 3km above Port Glaud, 20-minute tours take you through the tea-making process. It's best to visit before noon, when you…
