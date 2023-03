At the working tea factory, about 3km above Port Glaud, 20-minute tours take you through the tea-making process. It's best to visit before noon, when you can see the whole process from drying to packing. There's also a gift shop where you can sample and purchase the fragrant SeyTé and citronnelle. There are fine west-coast views from the car park and you can watch the spectacular white-tailed tropicbirds take flight from here.