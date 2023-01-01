One of Mahé's highlights, the splendid Morne Seychellois National Park encompasses an impressive 20% of Mahé's land area and contains a wide variety of habitats, from coastal mangrove forests up to the country's highest peak, the Morne Seychellois (905m). Choked in thick forest formation, the enigmatic, central part of the park is virtually deserted and can only be reached by walking trails; you don't have to go far before the outside world starts to feel a long, long way away.