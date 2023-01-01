National Museum of History

Housed in Victoria's restored colonial-era Supreme Court building (1885), this terrific museum opened in late 2018. While the architecture itself is worth admiring, the museum's exhibitions are outstanding. Downstairs is an informative journey through 300 years of Seychelles history, with plenty of information to put the model ships, old cannons and other historical pieces in context. Upstairs focuses on Creole culture, with displays on music, clothing, fishing and architecture.

The separate building on the south side was being restored to house a cafe when we visited.