Welcome to one of the world's smallest capital cities. Victoria may be the country's main economic, political and commercial hub, and it may be home to about a third of the Seychelles' population, but it retains the air of a provincial town. While it may not fulfil all fantasies about tropical paradise, the city still has a little charm and a little promise when you scratch beneath the surface. There's a bustling market, a terrific new history museum, manicured botanical gardens and a fistful of old colonial buildings sidling up alongside modern structures and shops. It's also a good place to grab last-minute gifts before heading home.

  • Victoria, Seychelles - January 7, 2020: Tourists in front of Seychelles National History Museum - National Museum of History, Housed in Victoria's restored colonial-era Supreme Court building (1885), this terrific museum opened in late 2018

    National Museum of History

    Victoria

    Housed in Victoria's restored colonial-era Supreme Court building (1885), this terrific museum opened in late 2018. While the architecture itself is worth…

  • Street setting, People walking along the Market Street in Victoria, Mahe Island, Seychelles

    Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke Market

    Victoria

    No trip to Victoria would be complete without a wander through the covered market. It's small by African standards, but it's a bustling, colourful place…

  • Kaz Zanana

    Kaz Zanana

    Victoria

    This gallery, in a traditional Creole wooden structure built in 1915 and restored in the 1980s, exhibits the work of George Camille, one of the Seychelles…

  • Elephant ear taro (Alocasia macrorrhizos), Victoria Botanical Gardens, Mahe Island, Seychelles

    Botanical Gardens

    Victoria

    The manicured botanical gardens, full of streams and birdsong, are about a 10-minute walk south of the centre. Star attractions are the coco de mer palms…

  • Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

    Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

    Victoria

    This imposing cathedral is noteworthy for its elegant portal and colonnaded facade – the interior nave is long and airy with some stained-glass windows…

  • Sri Navasakthi Vinyagar Temple

    Sri Navasakthi Vinyagar Temple

    Victoria

    With its brightly painted decor, Victoria's small but eye-catching Hindu temple stands out among a row of nondescript buildings. It's used by the city's…

  • Domus

    Domus

    Victoria

    The extravagant facade of the building immediately west of the cathedral belongs to the Domus – built in 1934 as a residence for Swiss missionaries, it's…

  • Clock Tower

    Clock Tower

    Victoria

    The focal point of the city centre is this downsized replica of the clock tower on London's Vauxhall Bridge. It was brought to Victoria in 1903 when the…

Seychellois in traditional dress from their homeland dance in the street parade, with one man playing a large drum © Matt Phillips / Lonely Planet

Food

Victoria: the Creole capital of Seychelles has plenty to celebrate

Mar 12, 2019 • 4 min read

