Overview

Welcome to one of the world's smallest capital cities. Victoria may be the country's main economic, political and commercial hub, and it may be home to about a third of the Seychelles' population, but it retains the air of a provincial town. While it may not fulfil all fantasies about tropical paradise, the city still has a little charm and a little promise when you scratch beneath the surface. There's a bustling market, a terrific new history museum, manicured botanical gardens and a fistful of old colonial buildings sidling up alongside modern structures and shops. It's also a good place to grab last-minute gifts before heading home.