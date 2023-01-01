Anse Lazio, on the northwest tip of the island, is picture-perfect everywhere you look and often turns up in lists of the world's most beautiful beaches. The long beach has lapis lazuli waters with great waves, a thick fringe of palm and takamaka trees, and granite boulders at each extremity. There's some good snorkelling among the rocks along the arms of the bay and there's a beachside restaurant. Despite its popularity, it never feels crowded, but watch your valuables here.