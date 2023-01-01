Quite possibly the world's most beautiful beach, petite Anse Maquereau is flanked by granitic monoliths, backed by palms and caressed by waters of the deepest blue. But with so few guests on the island, it's often yours alone – and you can keep it that way if you simply turn the sign atop the steps from 'Beach free' to 'Beach in use' before heading down.

No matter when your feet hit the sand, you'll find a cooler full of ice cold drinks waiting (it's just that kind of place). If your beverage of choice isn't chilling, there's a phone direct to the bar.