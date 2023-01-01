This wonderfully scenic beach of salt-white sand and turquoise water curves gracefully between distant granitic outcrops. What sets it apart from others on this stretch of coast is the beachfront shade offered by casuarina trees and craning palms. It's a fantastic place to flop, and given the effort required to hike here, it's also one of the quietest options. Rip currents are an issue for swimming, but the northern tip of the beach has some protected pools for a dip.

Anse Cocos is reached via a 900m-long path that meanders north from behind the juice stands at the southern end of Petite Anse. In total, it's a 1.3km walk from the restaurant on Grande Anse.