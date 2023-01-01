Famed for being one of the most photographed beaches on the planet, Anse Source d'Argent is a sight to behold. Its dazzling white sands are lapped by shallow emerald waters, backed by some of La Digue's most beautiful granite boulders and shaded by craning coconut palms.

Unless you want to wade through watery depths, you'll need to pass through the old L'Union Estate coconut plantation to access the beach, which means paying Rs115 (valid for a day).

The beach is justifiably popular, so the sands can get crowded with beach goers, particularly as the beach area shrinks at hide tide. Coming in the early morning and returning in the late afternoon is a great way to avoid many of the island's day visitors (keep your entrance ticket). As the sun starts to descend you can walk around or curl up under the shade of the trees and feel like you have this uninhabited piece of paradise all to yourself.

During the day a couple of shacks sell fruit and refreshments, and there are transparent kayaks for rent.