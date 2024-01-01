Although its white sands and azure waters are stunning in some sections, Anse Réunion is backed by a string of development that often encroaches on the beach. And this, along with algae usually drifting along the shore, means it hardly compares to La Digue's other beaches. But it's an easy walk from town and a decent place to watch the sun set.
