On the southeast coast is La Digue's longest beach, Grand Anse. It's a stunning place to sun yourself, and while busier than nearby Petite Anse and Anse Cocos (both accessed by foot only), it sees fewer visitors than Anse Source d'Argent simply because it's further from La Passe. Two caveats: swimming can be dangerous because of the strong offshore currents during the southeast monsoon, from April to October; and apart from a massive casuarina tree, there's not much shade.