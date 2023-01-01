Veuve Reserve

La Digue is one of the last refuges of the black paradise flycatcher, which locals call the veuve (widow). This small forest reserve, which has been set aside to protect its natural habitat, is thought to now shelter over a dozen pairs (after 11 males and nine females were translocated to Curieuse in late 2018). The male has long black tail feathers. Other species include terrapins, fruit bats and moorhens. There are several walking trails punctuated with interpretive panels about flora. There's also a small information centre.

For SR50, a guide will go on a small tour with you – they know the best areas for spotting the elusive black paradise flycatcher.