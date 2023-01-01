Perhaps the most stunning natural pool and beach combo on the planet, Anse Marron sits nestled behind Gaudíesque granite boulders at the remote southern tip of La Digue. The tiny inlet is truly a hidden morsel of tranquillity, with its sheltered, crystal-clear waters providing a surreal location for a swim or snorkel. The sand on this fantastically wild beach is blindingly white, and the fact that it's a difficult journey to reach by foot only adds to its allure.