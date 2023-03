This dramatic crescent of bleached white sand sits between Grande Anse and Anse Cocos on La Digue's southeast coast. Although less than a 300m walk (along a well-defined trail) from the northern end of Grande Anse, Petite Anse receives a fraction of the sunbathers. Its only downsides are the lack of shade (some vendors do set up palm frond shelters, however) and the strong riptides that make it dangerous for swimming.