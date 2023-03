At one time, the main industry on La Digue was coconut farming, centred on L'Union Estate coconut plantation south of La Passe. These days L'Union Estate is run as an informal 'theme park', which harbours the Old Plantation House, vanilla plantations, a colonial-era graveyard, a boatyard and the obligatory pen of giant tortoises. You'll need to pass through the property to get to Anse Source d'Argent.