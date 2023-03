Easily accessible on the northern outskirts of La Passe, Anse Sévère is a great beach to spend a day on. Set alluringly behind stands of takamaka trees, its jade waters are kid-friendly (due to the barrier reef) and there is some good snorkelling to boot. Throw in a shack for some tasty lunch and several fresh juice stalls and you're laughing. Don't leave before you've soaked up the sunset.