The red-brick Dohna Tower, on the southern shore of the Upper Pond (Верхний пруд) dates from 1853 and served as a fortress to protect the adjacent Rossgarten Gate; it's closed to the public but now houses the Amber Museum.
Dohna Tower
Kaliningrad
Strung along the banks of the Pregolya River are several ships, a submarine, maritime machinery and exhibition halls that together make up this excellent…
Housed in the 19th-century Dohna Tower on the southern shore of the Upper Pond (Верхний пруд), this is a terrific introduction to…
The 98km-long Curonian Spit, a Unesco World Heritage Site, divides the tranquil Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Here, tall, windswept sand dunes and…
Photos displayed inside this Unesco World Heritage site attest to how dilapidated the cathedral was until the early 1990s – the original dates back to…
Enjoy a picnic in this park that stretches along the headland above the beach in the centre of Yantarny. Enter from behind the Schloss Hotel.
Housed in a reconstructed 1912 concert hall built on the banks of the pretty Lower Pond (Нижний пруд), this museum features an impressive diorama upstairs…
This once densely populated island – now a parkland dotted with sculptures – is dominated by the Kaliningrad Cathedral. A few nearby buildings – the…
This unique museum is housed in a 1912-era apartment house, which has been restored to its former state of early-20th-century Königsberg glory and stuffed…
One of Kaliningrad's seven remaining city gates, on the banks of the Upper Pond (Верхний пруд). It's closed to the public, although it now houses the…
One of Kaliningrad's most charming neighbourhoods in the city's north.
Philosopher Immanuel Kant (1724–1804) was born in Königsberg, where he also studied, taught and later died. The Kant Statue is in the front yard of the…
Focusing on Peter the Great’s Grand Embassy to the city in 1697, this revamped gate also has good models of old Königsberg and exhibits on the…
The gold domes of the central Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, which was built in 2006 and is considered the city's main church, are visible from many…
The city’s last German commander, Otto Lasch, capitulated to the Soviets from this subterranean command post on 9 April 1945, following the bloody Battle…