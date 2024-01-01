Black Mosque

Astrakhan

The Black Mosque was erected by Bukhara merchants in 1816 and destroyed by the Bolsheviks in 1939; it is currently being rebuilt from the remaining ruins.

  • Prechistenskaya bell tower and Cathedral of the Assumption, Kremlin in Astrakhan.

    Kremlin

    0.47 MILES

    The kremlin on top of Zayachy Hill is a peaceful green haven. Its walls and gate towers were built in the 16th century using bricks from the ruins of the…

  • Assumption Cathedral

    Assumption Cathedral

    0.43 MILES

    Dating from 1698–1720, the Assumption Cathedral dominates the kremlin grounds and is decorated inside with attractive frescoes.

  • Kryusha Quarter

    Kryusha Quarter

    0.24 MILES

    The Kryusha area of former Tatar and Persian suburbs south of the May 1st Canal is still predominantly Muslim, which is reflected in the proliferation of…

  • PM Dogadin State Art Gallery

    PM Dogadin State Art Gallery

    0.97 MILES

    The Dogadin State Art Gallery is especially strong on works of Astrakhan-born Boris Kustodiev, who painted lushly coloured semifolkloric scenes of…

  • Guardhouse

    Guardhouse

    0.45 MILES

    Located inside the guardhouse from 1807, this museum gives quite a good insight into the everyday life of soldiers in 19th-century Astrakhan.

  • Torture Tower

    Torture Tower

    0.57 MILES

    Tells the story of physical torture from the 16th to the 18th centuries.

  • German Lutheran Church

    German Lutheran Church

    0.4 MILES

    The Kryusha Quarter is the location of the sprawling German Lutheran church and associated school and parsonage. The complex dates from the end of the…

  • Local Studies Museum

    Local Studies Museum

    0.59 MILES

    The Local Studies Museum functions as both a natural history and ethnographic museum, with permanent exhibitions dedicated to local wildlife and fish as…

