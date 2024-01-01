Târgu Church

Wallachia

Near the restaurants on Str Alexandru Ioan Cuza is the beautiful, partially frescoed Târgu Church. Dating to 1654, it was painted during the 17th and 18th centuries, but destroyed during an earthquake in 1940. Extensive renovations followed in 1941 and in the 1970s, and were still ongoing at the time of research. The church is especially pretty when lit at night.

