Designed between 1834 and 1848 under Prince Mihail Sturza, this 10-hectare park is allegedly where poet Mihai Eminescu wrote beneath a linden tree. The tree still stands behind the 13m-high Obelisk of Lions (supposedly modern Romania's oldest monument), which is opposite the main entrance. A bronze bust of Eminescu sits in front.
Copou Park
Iaşi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.74 MILES
Iaşi's premier attraction and symbol of the city is the grandiose Gothic-revival Palace of Culture that dominates the horizon at the southern end of B-dul…
1.41 MILES
This beautiful late Renaissance–style monastery is guarded by thick walls and the 30m-high Golia tower, which you can climb (120 steps) for views out over…
0.65 MILES
Iaşi's Botanical Gardens are Romania’s first (1856) and largest (100 hectares). They sprawl across Parcul Exposiţiei's western side and offer 21km of…
1.72 MILES
The art museum occupies much of the Palace of Culture's 1st floor, with some 24 chambers of paintings organised according to category: Romanian modern art…
Moldavian Metropolitan Cathedral
1.37 MILES
This cavernous cathedral, built between 1833 and 1839, was designed by architect Alexandru Orascu and decorated by painter Gheorghe Tattarescu. Since 1889…
1.54 MILES
Built by Prince Vasile Lupu between 1637 and 1639, and restored between 1882 and 1904, this is one of Iaşi's most beautiful churches. Its exterior stone…
Alexandru Ioan Cuza University
0.37 MILES
This is the impressive headquarters of Romania's first university, founded in 1860. The building dates from around the turn of the 20th century and the…
Mihai Eminescu Museum of Literature
0.04 MILES
This museum documents the writings, life and loves of Eminescu (1850–89), Romania’s favourite writer and poet. The great love of the married poet,…
