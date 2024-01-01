At the northeast end of the bazaar (which is the main shopping strip) this ornate, two-tiered temple is dedicated to Durga. Its ancient walls are covered in carvings. Facing the temple across the square is the Padma library, a striking 18th-century building with carved windows and beams.
Bindebasini Temple
Bandipur
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Bandipur attractions
0.02 MILES
There's a random collection of beaten-up books here, including a few English ones, but this small library is better known for its striking 18th-century…
0.07 MILES
A wide flight of stone steps leads up the hillside to this barn-like temple, which enshrines the sword of Mukunda Sen, the 16th-century king of Palpa …
0.28 MILES
The main reason to climb up to Thani Mai is for the spectacular sunrise views from Gurungche Hill. A clear morning offers some of the most memorable 360…
0.41 MILES
In centuries past, traders would gather on this man-made plateau to haggle for goods from India and Tibet before starting the long trek to Lhasa or the…
0.71 MILES
An offbeat choice, a visit to Silkworm Farm takes you through the fascinating process of how silk is produced. The farm comprises orchards of mulberry…
1.02 MILES
At 437m deep and 50m high, Siddha Gufa is said to be the largest cave in Nepal. Its cathedral-like interior is full of stalactites and stalagmites, not to…
11.08 MILES
A tiered pagoda basking in Himalayan views, the mountaintop Manakamana Temple dates back to the 17th century, but was heavily damaged by the 2015…
13.89 MILES
This squat white temple has an interesting statue of a bull. This is Nandi, the steed of Shiva, who guards Kailashagiri, Shiva's abode atop Mt Kailash in…