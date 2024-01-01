Bindebasini Temple

Bandipur

At the northeast end of the bazaar (which is the main shopping strip) this ornate, two-tiered temple is dedicated to Durga. Its ancient walls are covered in carvings. Facing the temple across the square is the Padma library, a striking 18th-century building with carved windows and beams.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hindu temple of Shashwat Dham.

    Shashwat Dham

    21.6 MILES

    Burned out on ancient sites? Here's a contemporary take on the temple compound, and it's very impressive. The centrepiece is a Shiva temple that resembles…

  • Gorkha Durbar

    Gorkha Durbar

    14.3 MILES

    Regarded by many as the crowning glory of Newari architecture, the 16th-century Gorkha Durbar is a fort, palace and temple all in one. Miraculously, the…

  • Views of the Himalayas at dawn from The Thani Mai Temple Viewpoint in Bandipur.

    Thani Mai Temple Viewpoint

    0.28 MILES

    The main reason to climb up to Thani Mai is for the spectacular sunrise views from Gurungche Hill. A clear morning offers some of the most memorable 360…

  • Manakamana Temple

    Manakamana Temple

    11.08 MILES

    A tiered pagoda basking in Himalayan views, the mountaintop Manakamana Temple dates back to the 17th century, but was heavily damaged by the 2015…

  • Indian Rhino bull

    Crocodile Breeding Project

    26.8 MILES

    A few hundred metres past the park headquarters in Kasara is a crocodile breeding project, where you can see both gharials and marsh muggers up close. The…

  • Siddha Gufa Cave

    Siddha Gufa Cave

    1.02 MILES

    At 437m deep and 50m high, Siddha Gufa is said to be the largest cave in Nepal. Its cathedral-like interior is full of stalactites and stalagmites, not to…

  • Tundikhel

    Tundikhel

    0.41 MILES

    In centuries past, traders would gather on this man-made plateau to haggle for goods from India and Tibet before starting the long trek to Lhasa or the…

  • Gorkha Museum

    Gorkha Museum

    13.94 MILES

    Housed inside the grand Tallo Durbar, a Newari-style palace built in 1835, this museum's collection is outshone by the building itself, which has a…

Nearby Bandipur attractions

1. Padma Library

0.02 MILES

There's a random collection of beaten-up books here, including a few English ones, but this small library is better known for its striking 18th-century…

2. Khadga Devi Temple

0.07 MILES

A wide flight of stone steps leads up the hillside to this barn-like temple, which enshrines the sword of Mukunda Sen, the 16th-century king of Palpa …

5. Silkworm Farm

0.71 MILES

An offbeat choice, a visit to Silkworm Farm takes you through the fascinating process of how silk is produced. The farm comprises orchards of mulberry…

8. Mahadev Temple

13.89 MILES

This squat white temple has an interesting statue of a bull. This is Nandi, the steed of Shiva, who guards Kailashagiri, Shiva's abode atop Mt Kailash in…