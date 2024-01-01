On the southern outskirts of town, this huge white temple complex has a gilded corncob stupa that pays tribute to the Ananda Pahto in Bagan.
Sulamuni Paya
Taunggyi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Shwe Oo Min Natural Cave Pagoda
27.91 MILES
Set high on a limestone ridge above Pone Taloke Lake, this winding complex of natural caves and tunnels is filled to bursting with buddha images in an…
26.27 MILES
A narrow, foliage-cloaked canal winds through the reeds to the lakeside village of Inthein (also known as Indein), dotted with stupas dating back a few…
20.37 MILES
On the western side of Inle Lake, Nga Hpe Kyaung monastery was once renowned for its jumping cats, trained to leap through hoops during the slow hours…
10.44 MILES
The oldest and most important Buddhist shrine in Nyaungshwe, this handsome gilded stupa is hidden away inside a square compound south of Mingala Market…
9.21 MILES
This is probably the most photographed monastery in Nyaungshwe: the unique oval windows in the ancient teak thein (ordination hall) create a perfect frame…
24.56 MILES
A wide channel leads south from Ywama to the village of Tha Lay and Phaung Daw Oo Paya, the holiest religious site in southern Shan State. Enshrined…
2.6 MILES
Located at Aythaya, 3 miles west of Taunggyi, this vineyard – the country's first – sits at an elevation of 4290ft on well-watered, limestone-rich soils,…
26.39 MILES
Situated immediately behind Inthein village, this group of ruined stupas, known as Nyaung Ohak, is choked in greenery but you can still discern some…
Nearby Taunggyi attractions
0.47 MILES
This ridge-top temple to the south of town has dizzying views over Taunggyi and Inle Lake; a return trip by taxi here will cost about K10,000.
0.61 MILES
Smaller than its Catholic counterpart and in need of some repairs, this is the main church for Taunggyi's Anglican community. The church is locked outside…
3. Shan State Cultural Museum & Library
0.66 MILES
In addition to the usual displays of local ethnic-group outfits, you’ll also find a handful of exhibits of weapons, musical instruments and jewellery…
0.99 MILES
This Buddhist temple in the southwest of Taunggyi is dominated by a 60ft-high standing Buddha.
1.05 MILES
Mosque in downtown Taunggyi.
1.17 MILES
One of Taunggyi's four mosques.
1.2 MILES
The principal place of worship for Taunggyi's Roman Catholics. The church dates back to 1873, but was rebuilt in 1951. The cathedral is closed outside of…
1.21 MILES
Near the market, this is the place of worship for Taunggyi’s Sikh population.