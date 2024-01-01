It's worth trying to get inside this ornately decorated government building in the Quartier Habous. Built in the 1950s, it’s decorated with carved wooden ceilings, ornate stucco and zellige (colourful geometric mosaic tiles). Ask the guard if you can look around but there are no guarantees; you'll have a better chance if you're on a private guided tour.
Mahakma du Pasha
Casablanca
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.57 MILES
This opulent mosque, built at enormous expense, is set on an outcrop jutting over the ocean with a 210m-tall minaret that's a city landmark. It's a…
Abderrahman Slaoui Foundation Museum
1.34 MILES
This privately owned house-turned-museum showcases Abderrahman Slaoui’s outstanding collection of Moroccan decorative arts, from Orientalist travel…
2.57 MILES
The only Jewish museum in the Arabic-speaking world, this institution is set in an attractive garden villa that once functioned as a Jewish orphanage. It…
1.48 MILES
Though lacking the medieval magic that characterises many Moroccan medinas, Casablanca’s compact 19th-century example is still worth a wander. You're…
0.09 MILES
Built in the 1930s, the Quartier Habous, or Nouvelle Medina (New Medina), was built by the French to solve a housing crisis as the population outgrew the…
1.36 MILES
Dating from 1930, this blindingly white, Roman Catholic church sits on the edge of Parc de la Ligue Arabe. An extraordinary architectural mix of art deco,…
1.13 MILES
This perpetually busy square is surrounded by striking public buildings, such as the Wilaya and its clock tower and the Courts of Justice, resplendent…
Promenade Maritime de la Mosquée Hassan II
2.53 MILES
One of the city’s major urban regeneration projects has turned the stretch of seafront promenade from the Hassan II Mosque to the El Hank lighthouse in to…
Nearby Casablanca attractions
0.09 MILES
Built in the 1930s, the Quartier Habous, or Nouvelle Medina (New Medina), was built by the French to solve a housing crisis as the population outgrew the…
2. Church of Notre-Dame de Lourdes
0.59 MILES
A striking example of European modernist architecture, this 1956 Catholic church is notable for its elongated concrete entrance and its stunning stained…
1.13 MILES
This perpetually busy square is surrounded by striking public buildings, such as the Wilaya and its clock tower and the Courts of Justice, resplendent…
1.18 MILES
Art Nouveau meets neo-Moorish architecture in one of Blvd Mohammed V's most striking buildings. This yellow-and-white confection is still a functioning…
1.18 MILES
Downtown Casablanca's historic green lung has been restored and redeveloped, and is now home to a skate park and stadium, as well as palm-tree-lined…
1.21 MILES
One of the iconic neo-Moorish buildings around this square, La Poste is the work of Adrien Laforgue who took his inspiration from the Grand'Poste of…
7. Abderrahman Slaoui Foundation Museum
1.34 MILES
This privately owned house-turned-museum showcases Abderrahman Slaoui’s outstanding collection of Moroccan decorative arts, from Orientalist travel…
1.36 MILES
Dating from 1930, this blindingly white, Roman Catholic church sits on the edge of Parc de la Ligue Arabe. An extraordinary architectural mix of art deco,…