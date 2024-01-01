Mahakma du Pasha

Casablanca

LoginSave

It's worth trying to get inside this ornately decorated government building in the Quartier Habous. Built in the 1950s, it’s decorated with carved wooden ceilings, ornate stucco and zellige (colourful geometric mosaic tiles). Ask the guard if you can look around but there are no guarantees; you'll have a better chance if you're on a private guided tour.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Hassan II Mosque

    2.57 MILES

    This opulent mosque, built at enormous expense, is set on an outcrop jutting over the ocean with a 210m-tall minaret that's a city landmark. It's a…

  • Abderrahman Slaoui Foundation Museum

    Abderrahman Slaoui Foundation Museum

    1.34 MILES

    This privately owned house-turned-museum showcases Abderrahman Slaoui’s outstanding collection of Moroccan decorative arts, from Orientalist travel…

  • Museum of Moroccan Judaism

    Museum of Moroccan Judaism

    2.57 MILES

    The only Jewish museum in the Arabic-speaking world, this institution is set in an attractive garden villa that once functioned as a Jewish orphanage. It…

  • Old Medina

    Old Medina

    1.48 MILES

    Though lacking the medieval magic that characterises many Moroccan medinas, Casablanca’s compact 19th-century example is still worth a wander. You're…

  • Quartier Habous

    Quartier Habous

    0.09 MILES

    Built in the 1930s, the Quartier Habous, or Nouvelle Medina (New Medina), was built by the French to solve a housing crisis as the population outgrew the…

  • L'Eglise du Sacré Coeur

    L'Eglise du Sacré Coeur

    1.36 MILES

    Dating from 1930, this blindingly white, Roman Catholic church sits on the edge of Parc de la Ligue Arabe. An extraordinary architectural mix of art deco,…

  • Place Mohammed V

    Place Mohammed V

    1.13 MILES

    This perpetually busy square is surrounded by striking public buildings, such as the Wilaya and its clock tower and the Courts of Justice, resplendent…

View more attractions

Nearby Casablanca attractions

1. Quartier Habous

0.09 MILES

Built in the 1930s, the Quartier Habous, or Nouvelle Medina (New Medina), was built by the French to solve a housing crisis as the population outgrew the…

2. Church of Notre-Dame de Lourdes

0.59 MILES

A striking example of European modernist architecture, this 1956 Catholic church is notable for its elongated concrete entrance and its stunning stained…

3. Place Mohammed V

1.13 MILES

This perpetually busy square is surrounded by striking public buildings, such as the Wilaya and its clock tower and the Courts of Justice, resplendent…

4. Central Market Post Office

1.18 MILES

Art Nouveau meets neo-Moorish architecture in one of Blvd Mohammed V's most striking buildings. This yellow-and-white confection is still a functioning…

5. Parc de la Ligue Arabe

1.18 MILES

Downtown Casablanca's historic green lung has been restored and redeveloped, and is now home to a skate park and stadium, as well as palm-tree-lined…

6. Main Post Office

1.21 MILES

One of the iconic neo-Moorish buildings around this square, La Poste is the work of Adrien Laforgue who took his inspiration from the Grand'Poste of…

7. Abderrahman Slaoui Foundation Museum

1.34 MILES

This privately owned house-turned-museum showcases Abderrahman Slaoui’s outstanding collection of Moroccan decorative arts, from Orientalist travel…

8. L'Eglise du Sacré Coeur

1.36 MILES

Dating from 1930, this blindingly white, Roman Catholic church sits on the edge of Parc de la Ligue Arabe. An extraordinary architectural mix of art deco,…