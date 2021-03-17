Casablanca

Casablanca Morocco exterior famous Hassen II Mosque largest mosque in Morocco and 7th largest in world architecture opened in 1963

Though not as atmospheric as other Moroccan cities, Casablanca is the best representation of the modern nation. This is where money is being made, where young Moroccans come to seek their fortunes and where business and the creative industries prosper.

    Hassan II Mosque

    Casablanca

    This opulent mosque, built at enormous expense, is set on an outcrop jutting over the ocean with a 210m-tall minaret that's a city landmark. It's a…

  • Abderrahman Slaoui Foundation Museum

    Abderrahman Slaoui Foundation Museum

    Casablanca

    This privately owned house-turned-museum showcases Abderrahman Slaoui’s outstanding collection of Moroccan decorative arts, from Orientalist travel…

  • Museum of Moroccan Judaism

    Museum of Moroccan Judaism

    Casablanca

    The only Jewish museum in the Arabic-speaking world, this institution is set in an attractive garden villa that once functioned as a Jewish orphanage. It…

  • Old Medina

    Old Medina

    Casablanca

    Though lacking the medieval magic that characterises many Moroccan medinas, Casablanca’s compact 19th-century example is still worth a wander. You're…

  • Quartier Habous

    Quartier Habous

    Casablanca

    Built in the 1930s, the Quartier Habous, or Nouvelle Medina (New Medina), was built by the French to solve a housing crisis as the population outgrew the…

  • L'Eglise du Sacré Coeur

    L'Eglise du Sacré Coeur

    Casablanca

    Dating from 1930, this blindingly white, Roman Catholic church sits on the edge of Parc de la Ligue Arabe. An extraordinary architectural mix of art deco,…

  • Place Mohammed V

    Place Mohammed V

    Casablanca

    This perpetually busy square is surrounded by striking public buildings, such as the Wilaya and its clock tower and the Courts of Justice, resplendent…

  • Church of St John the Evangelist

    Church of St John the Evangelist

    Casablanca

    History buffs might be interested in the oldest church building still in use in Casablanca. This Anglican house of worship was built in 1906 on land owned…

Articles

Latest stories from Casablanca

Tangier city beach in Tangier, Morocco

Art

Riding the rails on Africa's first high-speed train between Tangier and Casablanca

Feb 25, 2019 • 7 min read

