Museum of Moroccan Judaism

The only Jewish museum in the Arabic-speaking world, this institution is set in an attractive garden villa that once functioned as a Jewish orphanage. It traces the 2000-year history of Jews in Morocco, focusing on Casablanca's Jewish community (most of the country's Jews live here). The thoughtfully curated and well-labelled collection includes ornate clothing, traditional tools and ritual objects. Photographs usually feature in the temporary exhibition space, and there's a reconstructed 1930s synagogue from Larache in an adjoining room.

The museum is 1km from the Gare de l'Oasis tram stop. From the tram stop, walk down Route de l'Oasis past the train station then turn right into Rue Abu Dhabi. Rue Chasseur Jules Gros is the sixth street to the left. A taxi from the city centre will cost Dh40, but note that most taxi drivers are unaware of the museum's existence so will need to be given directions. Also note that it is sensible to call ahead to check that the museum is open as it sometimes closes when the security situation is unsettled. Students are given free entry on Wednesday.