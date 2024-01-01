Just inside the Old Town walls, this small museum houses Roman and Ottoman artefacts and a relief map of the town.
Ulcinj Museum
Ulcinj
Clamber up the steps of this small Venetian fortress for photogenic views of the beach and the dramatic diagonal stratification of the limestone cliffs…
With spectacular views over the city and Lake Shkodra, the Rozafa Fortress is the most impressive sight in town. Founded by the Illyrians in antiquity and…
Marubi National Photography Museum
The Marubi Museum is a one-of-a-kind Albanian photographic museum. The core of the collection is the impressive work of the Marubi 'dynasty', Albania's…
Presenting an elegant facade to the water, King Nikola’s Palace was built in 1885 and now houses a collection of antiquities, folk costumes and royal…
The small church on this islet is said to have been built in gratitude by a Greek sailor who was shipwrecked here. The current church replaces one…
One of two islets directly in front of the town beach, Katič can be visited via kayak or by hopping aboard a tourist boat; have a word to any of the chaps…
A small museum housed in a 17th-century customs building just inside Stari Bar's entrance explains the site and its history. From here, follow the green…
The entrance to the Old Town is reached via a steep slope.
Just outside the Old Town museum, this 17th-century fountain (these days it's more like a tap) has an Arabic inscription, a crescent moon and flowers…
Colourful frescoes fill this Serbian Orthodox cathedral, set among a picturesque grove of gnarled olive trees just below the main gate to the Old Town. It…
The ancient walled town overlooking Mala Plaža is largely residential and somewhat dilapidated, a legacy of the 1979 earthquake. This is part of its charm…
The 1719 Pasha's Mosque is an elegant complex with a defunct hammam (Turkish bathhouse) attached.
Right on the waterfront, this imposing stone structure was completed in 2012, replacing a mosque (destroyed 1931) which predated the Ottomans. The…
Come July and August it's hard to see this little grin of a cove under all the suntanned flesh. If you're after a little more seclusion, go for a…
On the cliff above Mala Plaža, this imposing monument is a lovely piece of socialist art that’s now neglected and covered in graffiti. Its two V-shaped…