Radio & Television Museum

Lithuania

Šiauliai was home to some of Lithuania’s first amateur radio operators in the 1920s, so it’s a fitting locale for this eclectic collection of radios, TVs and phonographs. Particularly enjoyable are the big old radio receivers and some Soviet-era TV sets that were produced at nearby factories.

