Nishitō Utaki

Yaeyama Islands

This shrine is dedicated to a 16th-century ruler of the Yaeyama Islands who was born on Taketomi-jima, and whose tomb lies behind the shrine.

  • Sunset Beach

    Sunset Beach

    20.53 MILES

    At the north end of the island, on the west coast, you will find this long strip of sand with a bit of offshore reef. As the name implies, this is one of…

  • Ida-no-hama

    Ida-no-hama

    22.88 MILES

    From Shirahama, at the western end of the north coast road, there are four daily boats (¥500) to the isolated settlement of Funauki. Once there, it's a…

  • Kabira Bay

    Kabira Bay

    9.7 MILES

    Kabira-wan is a sheltered bay with white-sand shores and a couple of interesting clumplike islets offshore. Swimming is not allowed in the bay, as pearls…

  • Coral lagoon beach and clear water, Iriomote-jima

    Hoshisuna-no-hama

    20.82 MILES

    If you're looking to do a bit of snorkelling, head to this beach on the northwestern tip of the island. The beach is named after its star sand, which…

  • Japan's Southernmost Point

    Japan's Southernmost Point

    26.83 MILES

    Cycling along roads criss-crossing fields of sugar cane and tracing kilometres of unspoiled coastline – the southernmost point of Japan's southernmost…

  • Nishihama

    Nishihama

    27.51 MILES

    Just to the west of the port is this perfect beach of snow-white sand with some good coral offshore. Here you will find free public showers, toilets and a…

  • Pinaisāra-no-taki

    Pinaisāra-no-taki

    17.15 MILES

    At the back of a mangrove-lined bay called Funaura-wan, a few kilometres east of Uehara, you can make out the lovely Pinaisāra-no-taki, Okinawa’s highest…

Nearby Yaeyama Islands attractions

1. Nagomi-no-tō

0.08 MILES

Roughly in the centre of the village, this modest lookout tower has good views over the red-tiled roofs of the pancake-flat island.

2. Taketomi Mingei-kan

0.11 MILES

This is the workshop where the island's woven minsā belts and other textiles are produced.

3. Kihōin Shūshūkan

0.23 MILES

At the west of the village, this private museum houses a diverse collection of local folk artefacts.

4. Kondoi Beach

0.64 MILES

Kondoi Beach, on the west coast, offers the best swimming on the island. At the entrance to the beach you'll find bike parking, picnic tables and toilets.

5. Kaiji-hama

0.91 MILES

This lovely stretch of beach is on the southwest coast, also happens to be the main hoshi-suna (star sand) hunting ground. If you don't arrive bearing…

6. Fusaki Beach Aqua Garden

3.67 MILES

Nonguests of the adjacent resort can pay to enter this massive 'aqua garden' complex with a beachfront pool, bar-restaurant, yoga lessons and a huge range…

7. Tōrin-ji

4.45 MILES

Founded in 1614, the Zen temple of Tōrin-ji, near the intersection of Shimin-kaikan-dōri and Rte 79, is home to the 18th-century guardian statues of Deva…

8. Gongen-dō

4.46 MILES

Adjacent to the temple Tōrin-ji is Gongen-dō, a small shrine rebuilt after being destroyed by a tsunami in 1771.