Abashiri Prison Museum

Some of the original Meiji-era prison buildings were restored and relocated to this oddly pleasant museum park. The Kangoku Hakubutsukan (penal museum) here details the reasons this historic prison was so feared: a sentence to Abashiri was a sentence to hard labour, as Abashiri prisoners laid much of the groundwork for Hokkaidō's infrastructure.
24.2 MILES
Japan's largest caldera lake is a rich blue on sunny days. A small volcano peeks out from the centre, creating the island Naka-jima – best viewed from the…
10.04 MILES
This is a spectacular 20km stretch of wildflowers along the coast between Abashiri and Shari. Visit in early summer and catch it at its peak, when more…
28.26 MILES
This hissing mountain (512m), a couple of kilometres south of Kawayu Onsen, is stained sunshine-yellow in patches from sulphur. Locals steam eggs in the…
23.97 MILES
This lookout point on Rte 243, which runs between Abashiri and Mashū, has a fantastic panoramic view over Kussharo-ko, with Naka-jima in the middle.
26.94 MILES
This museum is full of photos, both official and candid, of legendary hometown hero, the sumo wrestler Taihō (大鵬; 1940–2013). He was born on Karafuto …
Hokkaidō Museum of Northern Peoples
0.5 MILES
The examples here of traditional dress, tools and musical instruments from the indigenous cultures of the northern latitudes demonstrate the…
5.75 MILES
Known as salt pickle or grasswort in other parts of the world, coral grass, an otherwise humble marsh plant, gets its moment of fame in September when it…
26.77 MILES
Stop by this museum and visitor centre in Kawayu Onsen to see how the surrounding volcanic landscape got its shape and to pick up hiking maps. There's a…
Nearby Hokkaidō attractions
