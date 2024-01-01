Steps away from the Rialto Bridge, the most distinctive feature of 12th-century St James' Church is the 15th-century clock set into the facade facing the square. It's now home to a collection of antique musical instruments, and sells tickets to concerts by Interpreti Veneziani.
Chiesa di San Giacomo di Rialto
San Polo & Santa Croce
