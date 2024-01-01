Museo Diocesano di Venezia

Venice

Housed in a former Benedictine monastery dedicated to Sant’Apollonia, this museum has a fairly predictable collection of religious art and the occasional standout temporary show, but the Romanesque cloister is the sole example of its genre in Venice. The adjoining building was a church until 1906, and now contains exhibition spaces.

