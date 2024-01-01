Opened in 2011, this contemporary glass and steel pavilion has given a new lease of life to a former food market. It's now a cultural complex housing two libraries, the city's historical archives and the Sardinian film library. As a visitor, the main attraction is the structure itself, but its cafe is a popular place to while away an hour or two on a slow afternoon.
