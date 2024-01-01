Centro Comunale d’Arte e Cultura Il Ghetto

Cagliari

LoginSave

This small cultural centre, housed in a former military barracks, hosts temporary exhibitions, many with a Sardinian slant. The name 'Il Ghetto' is a reference to the fact that it sits near the medieval quarter – between Via Santa Croce and Via Stretta – where Cagliari's Jews lived before being expelled from Sardinia in 1492.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • People on steps in front of Cattedrale di Santa Maria at dusk.

    Cattedrale di Santa Maria

    0.16 MILES

    Cagliari’s graceful 13th-century cathedral stands proudly on Piazza Palazzo. Except for the square-based bell tower, little remains of the original Gothic…

  • Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    0.2 MILES

    Of the four museums at the Cittadella dei Musei, this is the undoubted star. Sardinia’s premier archaeological museum showcases artefacts spanning…

  • View of Monte dei Sette Fratelli

    Monte dei Sette Fratelli

    18.14 MILES

    Clad in thick forest, the mountain massif known as the Monte dei Sette Fratelli dominates the remote Sarrabus area. Its granite peaks and woodlands…

  • Water shallows at Poetto Beach.

    Poetto Beach

    2.93 MILES

    An easy bus ride from the centre, Cagliari's fabulous Poetto beach extends for 7km beyond the green Promontorio di Sant'Elia, nicknamed the Sella del…

  • Il Castello

    Il Castello

    0.13 MILES

    This hilltop citadel is Cagliari’s most iconic image, its domes, towers and palazzi, once home to the city’s aristocracy, rising above the sturdy ramparts…

  • Bastione di Saint Remy

    Bastione di Saint Remy

    0.3 MILES

    This vast neoclassical structure, comprising a gallery space, monumental stairway and panoramic terrace, was built into the city's medieval walls between…

  • Capo Carbonara

    Capo Carbonara

    23.53 MILES

    If you embark on just one excursion from Villasimius, make it the 15-minute drive south to Capo Carbonara, a protected marine park. The promontory dips…

View more attractions

Nearby Cagliari attractions

1. Ghetto degli Ebrei

0.03 MILES

Cagliari's medieval Ghetto degli Ebrei was situated in the cramped area between Via Santa Croce and Via Stretta. The city's Jewry lived here until they…

2. Basilica di Santa Croce

0.04 MILES

Originally a synagogue in the city’s Ghetto, this basilica was built in the wake of the Jewish expulsion from Sardinia in 1492. It was subsequently…

3. Chiesa di Sant’Efisio

0.11 MILES

Despite its unassuming facade, the Chiesa di Sant’Efisio is of considerable local importance – not for any artistic or architectural reasons but rather…

4. Il Castello

0.13 MILES

This hilltop citadel is Cagliari’s most iconic image, its domes, towers and palazzi, once home to the city’s aristocracy, rising above the sturdy ramparts…

5. Cripta di Santa Restituta

0.13 MILES

This crypt has been in use since pre-Christian times. It’s a huge, eerie, natural cavern where the echo of leaking water drip-drips. Originally a place of…

6. Palazzo Viceregio

0.15 MILES

Just steps from the cathedral, this pale lime palazzo was once home to the city's Spanish and Savoy viceroys. Today it serves as the provincial assembly…

7. Chiesa di Sant’Anna

0.15 MILES

Largely destroyed by bombing in 1943 but painstakingly rebuilt afterwards, Chiesa di Sant’Anna rises grandly above a wide staircase in the Stampace…

8. Torre di San Pancrazio

0.16 MILES

Rising above the skyline by the Castello's northeastern gate, this 36m-high tower is the twin of the Torre dell’Elefante. Completed in 1305, it is built…