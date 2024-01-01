This small cultural centre, housed in a former military barracks, hosts temporary exhibitions, many with a Sardinian slant. The name 'Il Ghetto' is a reference to the fact that it sits near the medieval quarter – between Via Santa Croce and Via Stretta – where Cagliari's Jews lived before being expelled from Sardinia in 1492.
Centro Comunale d’Arte e Cultura Il Ghetto
Cagliari
