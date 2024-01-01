The attractively brick-vaulted Mirza Ali Akbar Mosque has a blue Kufic-tiled exterior frieze and a lighthouse-style minaret.
Mirza Ali Akbar Mosque
Iran
0.17 MILES
Western Iran’s most dazzling Safavid monument, and a World Heritage Site, the Sheikh Safi-od-Din Mausoleum is relatively compact. The patriarch is buried…
0.73 MILES
The seven-span Pol-e Jajim is the most famous of Ardabil's restored bridges across the Baliqli Chay (Fishy River).
0.17 MILES
The covered bazaar is extensive and attractive, covering the triangle between Imam Khomeini and Beheshti Sts.
0.49 MILES
The most appealing of Ardabil's restored bridges is the cute three-arched Pol-e Ebrahimabad.
2.69 MILES
Sheikh Jebra’il, Sheikh Safi-od-Din’s father, is buried beneath a mildly attractive 16th-century structure at Khalkhoran, a village-suburb 3km northeast…
0.55 MILES
The Mongol Ilkhanid Congregational (Friday) Mosque was once a truly gigantic brick edifice. It's built on the site of a Sassanian fire temple.
0.11 MILES
Stroll the back alleys to find the handsome little Haji Fakr Mosque with its squat, Bukharan-style pepper-mill minaret.
0.3 MILES
Lifelike wax dummies in traditional Ardabil costume inhabit this restored Ilkhanid (Mongol)–era hammam.
