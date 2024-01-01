The park at the northern end of the Brihadishwara Temple compound contains the Sivaganga Tank.
Sivaganga Tank
Thanjavur (Tanjore)
0.17 MILES
Come here twice: in the morning, when the honey-hued granite begins to assert its dominance over the white dawn sunshine, and in the evening, when the…
0.67 MILES
Thanjavur’s royal palace is a mixed bag of ruin and renovation, superb art and random royal paraphernalia. The mazelike complex was constructed partly by…
29.55 MILES
The Rock Fort Temple, perched 83m high on a massive outcrop, lords over Trichy with stony arrogance. The ancient rock was first hewn by the Pallavas and…
19.08 MILES
Three kilometres west of Kumbakonam, this late-Chola Shiva temple was constructed by Raja Raja II (1146–73). The steps of Rajagambhira Hall are carved…
29.36 MILES
Of Tamil Nadu's five Shiva elemental temples, Sri Jambukeshwara is dedicated to Shiva, Parvati and the medium of water. The liquid theme is realised in…
20.63 MILES
Founded by the Cholas in 886, this is Kumbakonam's oldest temple, dedicated to Shiva as Nagaraja, the serpent king. On three days of the year (in April or…
20.23 MILES
Kumbeshwara Temple, entered via a nine-storey gopuram, a small bazaar and a long porticoed mandapa, is Kumbakonam's biggest Shiva temple. It dates from…
20.75 MILES
Surrounded by 16 pavilions, the huge Mahamaham Tank is one of Kumbakonam's most sacred sites. It’s believed that every 12 years the waters of India's…
