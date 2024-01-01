Sivaganga Tank

Thanjavur (Tanjore)

LoginSave

The park at the northern end of the Brihadishwara Temple compound contains the Sivaganga Tank.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Thanjavur (Tanjore) - Brihadishwara Temple, Tamil Nadu, India - stock photo

    Brihadeeshwara Temple

    0.17 MILES

    Come here twice: in the morning, when the honey-hued granite begins to assert its dominance over the white dawn sunshine, and in the evening, when the…

  • Stucco work in the Maratha Darbar Hall in Thanjavur Palace, Tanjore, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, India . (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Royal Palace

    0.67 MILES

    Thanjavur’s royal palace is a mixed bag of ruin and renovation, superb art and random royal paraphernalia. The mazelike complex was constructed partly by…

  • Rock Fort Temple

    Rock Fort Temple

    29.55 MILES

    The Rock Fort Temple, perched 83m high on a massive outcrop, lords over Trichy with stony arrogance. The ancient rock was first hewn by the Pallavas and…

  • Airavatesvara Temple

    Airavatesvara Temple

    19.08 MILES

    Three kilometres west of Kumbakonam, this late-Chola Shiva temple was constructed by Raja Raja II (1146–73). The steps of Rajagambhira Hall are carved…

  • Sri Jambukeshwara Temple

    Sri Jambukeshwara Temple

    29.36 MILES

    Of Tamil Nadu's five Shiva elemental temples, Sri Jambukeshwara is dedicated to Shiva, Parvati and the medium of water. The liquid theme is realised in…

  • Nageshwara Temple

    Nageshwara Temple

    20.63 MILES

    Founded by the Cholas in 886, this is Kumbakonam's oldest temple, dedicated to Shiva as Nagaraja, the serpent king. On three days of the year (in April or…

  • Kumbeshwara Temple

    Kumbeshwara Temple

    20.23 MILES

    Kumbeshwara Temple, entered via a nine-storey gopuram, a small bazaar and a long porticoed mandapa, is Kumbakonam's biggest Shiva temple. It dates from…

  • Mahamaham Tank

    Mahamaham Tank

    20.75 MILES

    Surrounded by 16 pavilions, the huge Mahamaham Tank is one of Kumbakonam's most sacred sites. It’s believed that every 12 years the waters of India's…

View more attractions

Nearby Thanjavur (Tanjore) attractions

1. Schwartz's Church

0.11 MILES

At the northern end of the Brihadishwara Temple compound, within the outer ramparts, stands 18th-century neoclassical Schwartz's Church.

2. Brihadeeshwara Temple

0.17 MILES

Come here twice: in the morning, when the honey-hued granite begins to assert its dominance over the white dawn sunshine, and in the evening, when the…

3. Royal Palace

0.67 MILES

Thanjavur’s royal palace is a mixed bag of ruin and renovation, superb art and random royal paraphernalia. The mazelike complex was constructed partly by…

4. Airavatesvara Temple

19.08 MILES

Three kilometres west of Kumbakonam, this late-Chola Shiva temple was constructed by Raja Raja II (1146–73). The steps of Rajagambhira Hall are carved…

5. Kumbeshwara Temple

20.23 MILES

Kumbeshwara Temple, entered via a nine-storey gopuram, a small bazaar and a long porticoed mandapa, is Kumbakonam's biggest Shiva temple. It dates from…

6. Ramaswami Temple

20.35 MILES

Dating back to 1620, this temple at the southernmost end of Kumbakonam's main bazaar street has beautiful Nayak horse and yali carvings and fine frescoes.

7. Sarangapani Temple

20.54 MILES

Sarangapani is Kumbakonam's largest Vishnu temple, with a 45m-high eastern gopuram embellished with low-level dancing panels as its main entrance. Past…

8. Nageshwara Temple

20.63 MILES

Founded by the Cholas in 886, this is Kumbakonam's oldest temple, dedicated to Shiva as Nagaraja, the serpent king. On three days of the year (in April or…