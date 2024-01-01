Jhunjhunwala Haveli

Mandawa

LoginSave

This haveli advertises its 'golden room', nan impressive gold-leaf-painted room, to the right once you have entered the first courtyard.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Le Prince Haveli

    Le Prince Haveli

    11.75 MILES

    This 1802 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has been stunningly restored by French artist Nadine Le Prince and is one of the most…

  • Char Chowk Haveli

    Char Chowk Haveli

    17.37 MILES

    Beneath the eaves on the northern external wall of this haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), you’ll find a picture of a bird standing on an…

  • Khetri Mahal

    Khetri Mahal

    16.05 MILES

    A series of small laneways at the western end of Nehru Bazaar (a short rickshaw drive north of the bus station) leads to the imposing Khetri Mahal, a…

  • Aath Havelis

    Aath Havelis

    15.8 MILES

    To the southwest of Bala Qila Fort is a group of six havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences), known as the Aath Havelis, erected around 1900…

  • Dundlod Fort

    Dundlod Fort

    11.64 MILES

    This fort was built and frequently modified over 200 years, and features a blend of Rajput and Mughal art and architecture. Inside it combines a mix of…

  • Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli

    Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli

    16.34 MILES

    On the northern side of Nehru Bazaar is Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli (1896). A train runs merrily across the front facade. Above the entrance to the…

  • Sone ki Dukan Haveli

    Sone ki Dukan Haveli

    11.85 MILES

    The name of this glorious haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) means 'gold shop', due to the striking paintings, which use shimmering gold…

  • Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri

    Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri

    13.23 MILES

    The imposing Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri, to the south of the bus stand, was built in 1872. The main dome is surrounded by a series of smaller domes; on the…

View more attractions

Nearby Mandawa attractions

1. Mohan Lal Saraf Haveli

0.06 MILES

This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) features a depiction of a maharaja grooming his bushy moustache on the south wall. There’s fine…

2. Lakshminarayan Ladia Haveli

0.11 MILES

This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) features a faded picture of a man enjoying a hookah, and a good procession frieze on its western…

3. Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli

0.14 MILES

Several Mandawa havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences) belong to the wealthy Goenka family. Among them is Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli,…

4. Harlalka Well

0.15 MILES

The impressive Harlalka Well, marked by four pillars and its old camel ramp. It is very deep – take care!

5. Murmuria Haveli

0.16 MILES

The Murmuria Haveli dates back to the 1930s. From the sandy courtyard out front, you can get a good view of the southern external wall of the adjacent…

6. Chokhani Double Haveli

0.16 MILES

The grand Chokhani Double Haveli, dating from 1910, is so called because it was built in two adjoining wings for the families of two brothers. The…

7. Goenka Double Haveli

0.19 MILES

This Geonka-family-owned double haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has two wings – the southern Vishwanath Goenka Haveli and the northern…

8. Binsidhar Newatia Haveli

0.21 MILES

This 1920s haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) on the northern side of the Fatehpur–Jhunjhunu road houses the State Bank of India. There…