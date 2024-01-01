This haveli advertises its 'golden room', nan impressive gold-leaf-painted room, to the right once you have entered the first courtyard.
Jhunjhunwala Haveli
Mandawa
11.75 MILES
This 1802 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has been stunningly restored by French artist Nadine Le Prince and is one of the most…
17.37 MILES
Beneath the eaves on the northern external wall of this haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), you’ll find a picture of a bird standing on an…
16.05 MILES
A series of small laneways at the western end of Nehru Bazaar (a short rickshaw drive north of the bus station) leads to the imposing Khetri Mahal, a…
15.8 MILES
To the southwest of Bala Qila Fort is a group of six havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences), known as the Aath Havelis, erected around 1900…
11.64 MILES
This fort was built and frequently modified over 200 years, and features a blend of Rajput and Mughal art and architecture. Inside it combines a mix of…
Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli
16.34 MILES
On the northern side of Nehru Bazaar is Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli (1896). A train runs merrily across the front facade. Above the entrance to the…
11.85 MILES
The name of this glorious haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) means 'gold shop', due to the striking paintings, which use shimmering gold…
13.23 MILES
The imposing Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri, to the south of the bus stand, was built in 1872. The main dome is surrounded by a series of smaller domes; on the…
Nearby Mandawa attractions
0.06 MILES
This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) features a depiction of a maharaja grooming his bushy moustache on the south wall. There’s fine…
2. Lakshminarayan Ladia Haveli
0.11 MILES
This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) features a faded picture of a man enjoying a hookah, and a good procession frieze on its western…
3. Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli
0.14 MILES
Several Mandawa havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences) belong to the wealthy Goenka family. Among them is Seth Dayaram Dedraj Goenka Haveli,…
0.15 MILES
The impressive Harlalka Well, marked by four pillars and its old camel ramp. It is very deep – take care!
0.16 MILES
The Murmuria Haveli dates back to the 1930s. From the sandy courtyard out front, you can get a good view of the southern external wall of the adjacent…
0.16 MILES
The grand Chokhani Double Haveli, dating from 1910, is so called because it was built in two adjoining wings for the families of two brothers. The…
0.19 MILES
This Geonka-family-owned double haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has two wings – the southern Vishwanath Goenka Haveli and the northern…
0.21 MILES
This 1920s haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) on the northern side of the Fatehpur–Jhunjhunu road houses the State Bank of India. There…