Rgyal Gompa

Ladakh

This intriguing little monastery includes troglodyte cell rooms tucked improbably into pillars of unstable-looking composite rocks. It's backed against a cliffside, 2km east of Wakha police station (Km246, Kargil Hwy) in a particularly glorious part of the valley with a backdrop of saw-toothed dry peaks.

